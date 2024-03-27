KM Capital Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 66,069 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

KM Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $426,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 528,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,335. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.