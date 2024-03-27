PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.43 and last traded at $116.32. Approximately 2,781,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,754,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of PDD by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

