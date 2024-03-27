Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.93.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
