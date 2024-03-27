KM Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 2,909 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. 923,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

