Citigroup Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,940.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MELI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.86.

Shares of MELI traded down $22.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,515.41. The stock had a trading volume of 167,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,437. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,658.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,507.56. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

