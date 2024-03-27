Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

TOST traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. 3,233,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,262. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.78. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $202,593.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $202,593.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,760.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,642. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

