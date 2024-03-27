Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

FI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.05. 1,051,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,553. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

