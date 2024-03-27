Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

INSP stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.67. 219,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.30 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,785 shares of company stock worth $3,893,794. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

