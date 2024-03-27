National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$222.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$209.00 to C$222.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$183.88.

TFI International stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$215.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,802. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$137.36 and a 52-week high of C$219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$194.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$176.24.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Director Sébastien Martel bought 1,500 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

