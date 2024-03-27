National Bankshares Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$222.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$209.00 to C$222.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$183.88.
TFI International Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Director Sébastien Martel bought 1,500 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
See Also
