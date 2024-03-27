Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,646,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 2,164,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

