Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 1,441 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $522.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

