Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $620.47. The stock had a trading volume of 754,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

