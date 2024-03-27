Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,779 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,253 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

VEEV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.39. 223,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average is $201.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.