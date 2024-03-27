Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. 4,750,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

