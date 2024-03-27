25 LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,404,000 after buying an additional 592,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,763,000 after buying an additional 219,255 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after buying an additional 545,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. 267,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.