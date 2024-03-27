Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $148,096,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $102,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.16. The stock had a trading volume of 248,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.