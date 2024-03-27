Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 115,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.