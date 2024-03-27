CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $60.88 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00022812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,918.60 or 1.00152623 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.33 or 0.00147250 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07839241 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,143,839.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.