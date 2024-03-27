25 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,071,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $507,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 115,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.