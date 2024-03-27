Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $488.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $488.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMP. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

AMP traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.31. 171,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $438.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

