25 LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

25 LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.4% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 216,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,790. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

