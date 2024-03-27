Mantle 24-Hour Volume Hits $726.33 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 41% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Mantle has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $726.33 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,233,737,802.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.27264882 USD and is up 41.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $315,628,407.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

