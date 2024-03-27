SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.97. 3,492,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,453. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $203.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

