Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 4,919 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,507. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

