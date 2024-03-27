Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. 902,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,511. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

