Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Boosted by 25 LLC

25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,430.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 836,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,297. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

