25 LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 25 LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 325,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,923. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $189.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

