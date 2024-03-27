19,550 Shares in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Elme Communities by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of ELME stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,072. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

