Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 545,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

