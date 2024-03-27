Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gladstone Land worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,044. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $467.71 million, a P/E ratio of -48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -207.41%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

