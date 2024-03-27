Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 51,617 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,617 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 259,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after buying an additional 1,683,316 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,662,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 70,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after buying an additional 781,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,775. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
