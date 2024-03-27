Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target Raised to GBX 137 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON WNWD traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 111 ($1.40). 118,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,548. Windward has a twelve month low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.77. The company has a market cap of £98.40 million, a P/E ratio of -792.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

