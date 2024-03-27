Kooth (LON:KOO) PT Raised to GBX 580

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.13% from the stock’s current price.

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KOO traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 269.60 ($3.41). 17,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,111. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,986.67 and a beta of 0.71. Kooth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.80). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

