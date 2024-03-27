BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($27.80) to GBX 2,100 ($26.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($32.98) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.50) to GBX 2,660 ($33.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($32.98) to GBX 2,520 ($31.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,320 ($29.32).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,257 ($28.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,239. The stock has a market cap of £114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,962.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,324.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,390.88.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.