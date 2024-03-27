Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

Shares of LON CNS remained flat at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 275,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Corero Network Security has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.37.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

