Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.
Corero Network Security Stock Performance
Shares of LON CNS remained flat at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 275,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Corero Network Security has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The firm has a market cap of £47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.37.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
