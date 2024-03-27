Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday.

LON:ECOR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76 ($0.96). 1,867,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.73. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,255.21). 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

