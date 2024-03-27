iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 9,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,095,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,902,945. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

