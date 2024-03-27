Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

