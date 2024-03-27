Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

