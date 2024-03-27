Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $190,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. 620,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

