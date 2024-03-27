Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 15,600 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNS traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,713. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

