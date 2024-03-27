AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 365,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

