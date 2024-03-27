Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.45. 3,234,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,461,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

