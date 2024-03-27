NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.58. 43,525,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 57,685,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
