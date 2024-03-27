BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.4%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 3,215,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,926,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.86.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $508,844.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,802,170 shares of company stock valued at $15,560,936 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

