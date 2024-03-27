Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $281.68 and last traded at $282.63. Approximately 1,044,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,024,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.83. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

