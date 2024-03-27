Energi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $559,082.65 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $559,082.65 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00029789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,143,007 coins and its circulating supply is 75,143,014 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.