Avalanche Price Tops $53.80 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.80 or 0.00077857 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and $917.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00029789 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.