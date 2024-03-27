Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $178.59. 7,749,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 43,949,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,659,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,311,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 605,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.