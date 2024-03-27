PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Up 0.6%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.23 and last traded at $123.78. Approximately 228,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,304,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

